ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I’m thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet people,’ says Shruti Haasan

NewsWire
0
0

Actress, singer Shruti Haasan, who is currently in Athens shooting for her international film, ‘The Eye’, said that she is glad that she can travel, make art and meet lovely people.

While shooting overseas for a lengthy schedule does have its perks, there’s also a downside. Missing one’s home and loved ones.

Shruti can surely attest to this. The actress, who is currently away in Greece, recently posted an Instagram story about all things she misses being away from home.

She posted pictures of her partner Santanu Hazarika, his amazing paintings, her cat and her bed to name a few.

While she posted about all the things she misses, Shruti was quick to mention that she is immensely grateful for the life she leads.

“And yet, I’m so thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet lovely people and live a life that’s filled with glitter and love,” she wrote.

Shruti’s international project, ‘The Eye’, is being directed by Daphne Schmon and has been written by Emily Carlton.

The film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Agronauts productions, Greece’s biggest and most established production house.

‘The Eye’ is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a widow who returns to a greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes.

Apart from Shruti, the film boasts of a stellar starcast with names like Mark Rowley(‘The Last Kingdom’, ‘One Day’), Anna Savva (‘True Horror’) and Linda Marlowe (‘The Duchess’) among others.

20221111-141806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Shamita hugs Raqesh, Neha responds coldly to Pratik

    Andrew Garfield has no plans to star in another ‘Spiderman’ movie

    ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ trailer promises a laugh riot

    Shraddha appears in ‘Thumkeshwari’, raises curiosity bar for ‘Bhediya’