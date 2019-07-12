IMA founder Mansoor Khan arrested from Delhi airport

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the IMA Gold multi-crore cheating case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SIT on Friday arrested its founder Mansoor Khan soon after he arrived here from the UAE.

An ED official said Khan was absconding for a month.

“He has shared a video yesterday in which he claimed that he shall return to India in next 24 hours. This when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. On the basis of the Look Out Circular, we arrested him,” he said.

The development is expected to ease the ongoing investigation and the effort to return the money of thousands of investors.

Khan is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores in Bengaluru.

