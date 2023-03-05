HEALTHINDIA

IMA to hold demonstrations across Kerala over assault of senior doctor

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Kerala chapter has decided to carry out protest marches across the state after a senior Cardiologist was allegedly assaulted by the attendents of a patient.

The IMA on Sunday demanded immediate arrest of six people who were involved in the attack that was reported from a private hospital in Kozhikode district on Saturday night.

The senior Cardiologist, Dr. Asokan told IANS that he was assaulted by a group of people who claimed to be the relatives of a patient. A new born baby died in the hospital a week ago and the relatives of the mother were protesting over delay in postnatal care.

Dr Asokan is the husband of Dr. Anitha who treated the women.

Upset with the treatment, the relatives allegedly created ruckus at the hospital and thrashed the doctor.

The police said that a case has been registered and the perpetrators of the crime will be arrested soon.

The IMA, while expressing concern over ‘increasing’ incidents of violence against doctors in Kerala, said that they will conduct protests across the state.

IMA’s Kerala chapter president Dr. Sulphi while speaking to media persons said that the police must immediately arrest those who were involved in the attack on Dr. Asokan.

