If the crowd was not having enough fun at the ongoing first Indian edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza, Imagine Dragons brought out their most lethal weapon: their song ‘Bones’.

The song has become a rage, courtesy the countless ‘The Boys’ reels created by users on the Internet. The reels spell out the habits of men that come across as stereotypical, stupid and humorous. As the 1 hour performance of the pop-rock band approached its end, Dan Reynolds, the frontman of Imagine Dragons, in his shirtless avatar walked up to the crowd and opened the song.

As he crooned the lyrics “My patience is waning, is this entertaining?”, the massive crowd at the venue went all at once, “I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know Where I’m losing all control ‘Cause there’s magic in my bones.”

Imagine Dragons’ performance dwarfed other performances at the venue as it was the closing act and pulled in huge crowds, at one point the Mumbai Police personnel deployed inside the venue for crowd management were left trying to hold the threads of the security fabric given the numbers swelled up with every song of Imagine Dragons. The audience included people of every age group from adults, young adults, kids to even senior citizens.

The band followed up ‘Bones’ performance with their another smashing hit ‘Radioactive’, the crowd was enchanted with the music and not a single soul could move, talk about the connection between a performer and their audience.

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

