Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds praises Indian food, promises to return to India

As the Imagine Dragons took to the stage to perform at the first Indian edition of the multi-genre music festival lollapalooza, the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds left no stone unturned to engage the crowd and delivered a performance that made festival-goers drown in joy. Reynolds made a point to praise Indian food and also promised to return to India soon with another performance.

The singer while interacting with the crowd said: “You guys are very warm and loving, it’s a pleasure to perform in front of you guys. Your food is amazing, thank you for sharing. We would like to do this again.”

The band performed their hit songs like ‘Whatever It Takes’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Believer’, ‘Enemy’ and others.

While Day 1 of Lollapalooza saw performances by Imagine Dragons, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet Lollapalooza and the Punjabi musician A.P. Dhillon, who sent the crowd in frenzy along with his fellow Punjabi singer Shinda Kahlon, Day 2 of the festival will present performances by The Strokes, Prateek Kuhad, Divine and others.

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

