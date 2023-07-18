An iman was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district for attacking a woman with a knife after she refused to marry him, leaving the victim severely injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Abbas Khan, the iman of Jorhat’s Natun Mati Masjid.

According to a senior police officer, Khan had allegedly proposed to the woman who has two children and whose husband had passed away a few years ago.

When the woman declined his offer, Khan became enraged and devised a plan to attack her.

Khan allegedly broke into the victim’s house in Mariani town on Monday night, and the two got into an argument.

The iman then attacked the woman and caused major injuries to her.

The neighbours rushed to the victim’s house after hearing the commotion but the iman managed to escape from the spot.

Locals took the woman to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors said the victim is stable and out of danger.

