INDIA

Imam arrested in Assam for attacking woman who refused to marry him

NewsWire
0
0

An iman was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district for attacking a woman with a knife after she refused to marry him, leaving the victim severely injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Abbas Khan, the iman of Jorhat’s Natun Mati Masjid.

According to a senior police officer, Khan had allegedly proposed to the woman who has two children and whose husband had passed away a few years ago.

When the woman declined his offer, Khan became enraged and devised a plan to attack her.

Khan allegedly broke into the victim’s house in Mariani town on Monday night, and the two got into an argument.

The iman then attacked the woman and caused major injuries to her.

The neighbours rushed to the victim’s house after hearing the commotion but the iman managed to escape from the spot.

Locals took the woman to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors said the victim is stable and out of danger.

2023071841108

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yami Gautam-starrer ‘LOST’ to premiere at IFFI

    Israeli drone injures 3 Hezbollah members near Lebanese border town

    Polythene-free Kumbh: Raj women send cloth bags to Haridwar

    IIT Guwahati’s AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays