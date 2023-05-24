INDIA

Imam booked for stopping man with saffron kurta from entering UP mosque

An imam of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district has been booked for preventing a local resident, wearing a saffron kurta, from entering the mosque and insulting him in front of others.

Asif Ali Khan, 40, who was asked to leave the mosque, had subsequently filed a complaint at Shamshabad police station.

Khan said: “I was humiliated in front of others for wearing ‘bhagva’ (saffron). I told the imam saying religion has no colour, but he sternly warned me not to enter the mosque again if I wear saffron.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Shamshabad police station, Manoj Kumar Bhati, said: “The incident took place two days ago. The Imam, identified as Mehtaab Hafiz, has been booked under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigation is underway in the matter.”

DSP of Kaimganj, Sohrab Alam, said: “We are trying to find out why the Imam stopped the man from entering the mosque. Was the saffron kurta the only reason or was there something more to it.”

