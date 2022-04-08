Global technology platform for entertainment IMAX has released its exclusive poster for Kannada language period action drama ‘K.G.F. Chapter 2’ featuring Yash, where the star looks every inch deadly, fierce and intense.

IMAX’s exclusive poster features a determined Rocky with an even fiercer look with weapons in both hands with chaos and goons in the background. The poster reflects Rocky’s thoughts as he braces himself while his enemies are clamouring for revenge and conspiring for his downfall.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, ‘K.G.F. Chapter 2’ stars Kannada superstar Yash in lead role along with Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Speaking on releasing ‘K.G.F. Chapter 2’ in IMAX, Christopher Tillman, VP, International Development and Distribution said: “IMAX is known for offering audiences a larger than life experience and it is only apt for us to release an action-packed film like K.G.F. Chapter 2. We are sure that the IMAX experience will offer audiences an opportunity to live and be a part of this captivating film.”

“India is home to strong and diverse storytelling and talent and the release of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is in line with our commitment to present the most visually stunning and emotionally compelling stories in IMAX.”

The story is based on the happenings in the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields and is a continuation of K.G.F. Chapter 1.

Partner and Co-founder of Hombale Films, Chaluve Gowda said, “The response of the fans has been incredible and the excitement levels have reached fever pitch. We have also tried to expand our distribution network and this augurs well for us as we are confident that this movie will be a historic one. Our pursuit for excellence has resulted in movies that have been critically acclaimed while enjoying great commercial success.”

‘K.G.F. Chapter 2’ will release across IMAX screens in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, on April 14.

