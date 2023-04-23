INDIA

IMD forecast to be more precise with heat index

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will soon be able to tell people what exactly weather would feel like by issuing heat index, also called “real feel”, readings for weather stations across India, including Kanpur.

Dr S.N. Pandey, chief scientist, weather department, CS Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, said the university will give the heat index readings of the city.

“The heat index will be released city wise every day. It will end the standard practice of analysing the heat on basis on mere temperature,” he added.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.

Working on the formula to calculate the heat index, the weather scientists were considering meteorological factors like relative humidity, minimum and maximum temperatures, wind speed, duration of heat wave spell.

On the basis of heat index readings, the university will also issue a colour-based warning-red, yellow, and orange-listing the precautions one should take based on the temperatures.

This more precise weather forecasts will help people in planning their activities.

20230423-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T’gana records 181 new Covid-19 cases, one death

    Cong claims NCB flouted NDPS rules in ship raid, seeks probe

    BJP govt will make Goa ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’: Cong

    SSP national highway in J&K attached to police headquarters