In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-NCR was bracing for more rain as parts of the national capital received moderate downpours on Tuesday.

The IMD also said that a spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the the Konkan region, Goa and Maharashtra during next five days and over Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Odisha in the next three days.

The weatherman also said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with fairly widespread to widespread coverage and isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

Specifically, areas including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan can anticipate rainfall till Saturday.

“Himachal Pradesh will see rainfall today and on Thursday and Friday.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall on Tuesday.

“Uttarakhand can expect isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall Tuesday, as well as on Friday and Saturday, while East Rajasthan may experience it till Saturday,” the IMD predicted.

In central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall, over the next five days, according to the IMD.

Madhya Pradesh can expect isolated very heavy rainfall Tuesday and Saturday, Vidarbha till Thursday and Chhattisgarh till July Saturday.

The IMD predicted that west India will continue to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated occurrences of heavy to very heavy rainfall, excluding the Marathwada region in Maharashtra, over the next five days.

“Gujarat will have rainfall for the next three days, and Mumbai can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days as well. Konkan & Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till July 19, while Gujarat state may see it on July 19,” it said.

South India will witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall, over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana for the next five days.

“Coastal Andhra Pradesh will have rainfall on Wednesday and Saturday and North Interior Karnataka till Thursday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka may also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, coastal Karnataka Wednesday and Telangana (including Hyderabad) till Thursday.

“Telangana may additionally encounter isolated extremely heavy rainfall today,” the IMD said.

In east India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall, expected over Odisha and heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next five days.

South Odisha may see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Northeast is likely to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

Specifically, south Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect heavy rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.

