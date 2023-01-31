INDIA

IMD issues ‘Yellow’ alert for 11 TN districts, fishermen asked not to venture into sea

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

Heavy rains, according to a Met Centre statement, are due to the depression prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are directed not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds are likely to blow.

RMC scientist P. Senthamarai Kannan, briefing media persons, said: “Due to the weather system prevailing over the Bay of Bengal, there will be heavy rains followed by thunderstorms in the next two days in 11 districts of the state.”

Rains are likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Kanniyakumarai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga.

The RMC also predicted light to moderate rains for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and also in some areas of Karaikkal for the next two days.

The weather department has already issued a warning to fishermen to return to the coasts by Tuesday evening due to the depression formed over the sea. A senior RMC official said: “The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till February 4 due to wind at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph likely to prevail along the Tamil Nadu coast and Gulf of Mannar areas.”

