IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate rain to hit the national capital on Monday, warning that the downpour could inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic flow on key roads.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Monday was 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees, the weatherman predicted.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. in the morning was recorded at 95 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 107 mm of rainfall.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 32 degrees and below 36, and minimum temperature is stated to be less than 28 degrees but above 25.

2023071036682

