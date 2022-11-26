INDIALIFESTYLE

IMD predicts below normal rainfall in TN, Puducherry till December 8

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said.

IMD officials told mediapersons that the weather models show a decreased rainfall. The Met department also said that isolated or light rainfall is expected till Tuesday.

The weathermen also said that since no major weather systems are in the Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

From November 17 to 23, the state has recorded only 3 mm of rainfall against an average of 34mm expected during the period.

The IMD in a statement said that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu did not receive any rain and 22 districts have received less than average rains.

The IMD in its extended forecast has mentioned possibility of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the second week of December.

The IMD, however, said that it was monitoring its impact on the state.

20221126-235202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Won’t discuss cabinet expansion in first meet’, says Bommai

    Modi meets Putin, discusses Ukraine conflict and energy security

    4 arrested in UP for duping 500 people for govt jobs

    New Year Celebrations in Bollywood Style