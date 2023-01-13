INDIA

IMD predicts fresh spell of very dense fog in Delhi

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog during the night and morning hours in Delhi as well as in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh from Saturday to January 17.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at two degrees below normal at 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

The dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during January 15-17 and over North Madhya Pradesh during January 16-17, said IMD.

The cold day conditions also likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during January 15-17 and over Bihar on January 15-17.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital Delhi on Friday improved slightly to the “very poor” category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall AQI was recorded at 331.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR data, the AQI at Lodhi Road was 319, Pusa 325 and Mathura Road 340.

20230113-123403

