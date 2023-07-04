INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of TN till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in areas of Tamil Nadu till Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department said that cyclonic storms over the Bay of Bengal were causing the heavy downpour in the state.

IMD officials said that the prevailing weather system and strong Westerlies could also lead to thunderstorms.

While the Nilgiris and Coimbatore will recieve very high intensity rain, Madurai, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts are likely to get heavy rain and moderate showers will lash Chennai.

The IMD also said that the strengthening of monsoon current in Kerala would bring rains over the adjoining Western Ghats leading to downpour in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has so far received 6 cm of rain which is normal, according to experts.

Valparai received 6 cm of rain while Kodaikanal and Periyakulam received only 2 cm of rain on Monday.

The IMD said that Chennai, Karaikkal and Yercaud received light to moderate rains on Monday.

Tamil Nadu is also expecting copious rain in catchment areas.

