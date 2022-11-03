INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rain in South TN on Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in some southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

As per the weather department, the districts that are likely to be affected by this heavy rainfall, are – Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Myladuthurai.

In a statement on Thursday, the IMD officials said that an upper cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood and extends up to upper tropospheric areas is expected to bring in rains.

The Met department said that during the last 24 hours, Sirkali had recorded extremely heavy rain – 22 cm rainfall. Seven locations in the state recorded very heavy rainfall and 20 places had heavy rainfall.

The IMD in the state said that the state had been receiving very good northeast monsoon since it hit Tamil Nadu on October 29.

The Met department also said that many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting till November 7.

The weathermen also predicted cloudy weather conditions for Chennai and adjacent districts in the next 24 hours.

