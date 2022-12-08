INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for TN from December 9 midnight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Mandous was over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and 500 km southeast of Karaikkal.

The IMD bulletin on Thursday afternoon said that the cyclonic storm is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with a wind speed of 70 kmph around December 9 (Friday) midnight.

A red alert is already issued in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and an Orange alert issued for Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts on December 8.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are kept ready in all district collectorates to face any eventuality.

