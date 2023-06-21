INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states, heatwave in three

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over four states – Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya – and heavy rainfall over six states — Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In its all-India impact-based weather warning bulletin, the IMD said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry).

“Lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka,” the bulletin read.

The weather forecast agency also predicted heatwave conditions very likely at isolated pockets in Vidarbha, Interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Moreover, it said that squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over west Central and Southwest Arabian Sea and Gulf of Mannar.

“Squally weather wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts,” it read.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

