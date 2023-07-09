INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Indian states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. 

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall between July 10 and July 13 in Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said there will be light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely for two days in the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In West India, there will be light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall continuing in Konkan and Goa, the ghat areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

After three days, the rainfall is expected to decrease.

The IMD further said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha during the next five days and is possible in Jharkhand between July 10 and July 12, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar.

“In central India, heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the next five days in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, in south India, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in coastal Karnataka and Kerala,” it said.

