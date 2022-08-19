The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in Odisha under the influence of the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD’s evening bulletin, the deep depression is very likely to cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands on Friday. After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually.

Predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Met department has issued a red warning for Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts till 8.30 a.m. on August 20.

Similarly, some places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, and Jajpur districts would experience heavy rainfall during this period.

Besides, one or two places of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Puri districts are likely to receive heavy rain till Saturday morning, the IMD said.

Under the deep depression’s influence, squally surface wind reaching up to 55-65 kmph is expected in coastal areas and 30-50 kmph in interior districts of the state, it said.

As sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coasts, local cautionary signal No.3 (LC-3) is hoisted at all ports of Odisha.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a video message appealed to the citizens of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts not to panic and follow the instructions of the administration. Stating every life is precious for the Odisha government, he said everybody should stay safe and ensure safety of the family members as well.

Tourist places – Chandipur, Talasari, Kasafala, Dagara and Panchalingeswar in Balasore district have been closed for visitors on Friday and Saturday.

Balasore Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde said senior officials have been deployed at various places to monitor the situation throughout the night. Additional NDRF and ODRAF teams have been mobilised at strategic locations while departments concerned have been asked to restore communication and power supply, if there is any disruption due to the system, he added.

