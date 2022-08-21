INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of TN, Puducherry from Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to Western Ghats from Tuesday.

Weather officials also said that a few areas of the state have chances of light to heavy rains with thunderstorms from Sunday onwards till Monday evening.

The IMD predicts that an increase in the intensity of rainfals is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes near the Tamil Nadu coast.

It has forecast isolated heavy rains in Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, and some more districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The other parts of the state may have chances of light to moderate rain these days.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

20220821-182802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No dues owed by BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna to NTPC

    Passenger traffic at Hyderabad Airport surpasses pre-Covid level

    Anubrata Mandal to skip appearance at CBI office on Monday

    Adani Sportsline becomes official partner of Indian Olympics Association