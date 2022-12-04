INDIA

IMD predicts heavy rains in TN between Dec 8-10

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the north coastal Tamil Nadu region, including Chennai from December 8 to 10. This was announced by P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Chennai.

The IMD said that heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds during the period.

The northeast monsoon, which was not active in November with the state having a deficit rainfall, the weather department forecasts that in December it is likely to make up the shortfall.

The possibilities of back-to-back weather systems coming over the Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy surplus rainfall in the month of December. The IMD also predicted that a low pressure system may bring heavy rains and strong winds to north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

The low pressure area, according to weathermen is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea by December 5.

This can intensify into a depression by December 7 and is likely to move towards west northwestwards and reach north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas.

The Director of Regional Weather Forecasting System said that the system will definitely intensify into a depression. The IMD has also forecast spells of rains in the next 48 hours.

Tamil Nadu is likely to go into an alert as there has been cyclonic storms in the state every December since 2016.

