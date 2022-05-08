INDIA

IMD predicts hotter days for TN due to cyclonic storm

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu seems to be poised for hotter days after the cyclonic storm as the weather system will induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD added that this will depend on the path of the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department, Chennai and adjoining districts will have temperature above 40 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days.

The IMD in a statement on Saturday said the well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman sea has concentrated into a depression.

This depression, according to the IMD will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by Monday morning bringing in heavy rains.

While Tamil Nadu may not benefit from the rains, the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

A senior IMD official while speaking to IANS on Sunday, said: “The wind system may not benefit Tamil Nadu as rains but the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3 degrees Celsius and dry heat will accumulate. There is likely to be a spike in temperature for the next few days.”

20220508-155009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Gymkhana moves SC against NCLAT order appointing administrator

    Vidyamandir Medical to organise online lecture series ‘Lectures by Legends’

    Amid march for ‘Ahir Regiment’, Gurugram opens Kherki Daula toll plaza

    Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC seeks action taken report from Bihar...