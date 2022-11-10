INDIA

IMD predicts isolated moderate rain in coastal TN

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted moderate rains with thunderstorms in coastal Tamil Nadu.

The IMD, in a statement, said that a low pressure area (LPA) is likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, and this will lead to light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning.

Weathermen have predicted light to moderate rains on Friday in most areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfalls in some parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts.

There is prediction of isolated heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over western districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Sunday.

The Met Department has also predicted light to moderate rain in most places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

