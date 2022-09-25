INDIA

IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorms in Chennai & surrounding districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in Chennai and surrounding areas in the coming days.

Weathermen said that westerlies were causing convergence of wind over the coast.

The IMD in the forecast said that the sky condition in and around Chennai was likely to be partly cloudy and thunderstorms with light rain were likely to take place in the next four days.

Thunderstorms and light rain warning were issued for Chennai city till Monday, IMD said.

Officials said that weakening westerlies cyclonic circulation over central India and over the Bay of Bengal may bring in convergence of wind that would bring rain in the city. The weather department also predicted that rural Tamil Nadu will also receive rain in the coming days due to the above phenomenon.

