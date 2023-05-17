The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a pleasant spell of light to moderate intensity rainfall in the national capital and its neighbouring regions on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi,” the IMD said in a tweet.

It also predicted light rain in NCR areas including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar and Jahangirabad

“Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham (Haryana) during next two hours,” the Department said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell from the “moderate” to the “poor” category on Wednesday morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city’s overall AQI was recorded at 271.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per experts, the air quality is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days.

As per SAFAR data, the AQI at Mathura Road, Lodhi Road and Pusa were recorded at 320, 315 and 266, respectively, all under the “very poor” category.

