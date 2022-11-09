INDIA

IMD predicts moderate rainfall in several parts of TN

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain in many districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted across many districts of the state.

Rain was expected in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday.

The statement was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday by the IMD.

After the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has lashed the state.

Four people have already lost their lives in the rain fury but the inundation in Chennai and adjacent cities is less compared to 2021.

The Chennai Corporation credits this to the efficient management of stormwater drains. However, in North Chennai, there was inundation and people had to be shifted to relief camps.

20221109-090201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, Indonesia discuss counter terrorism, defence, cyber security

    Yediyurappa to write to Kerala CM appealing him not to rename...

    India-Japan annual defence exercise concludes

    Weather likely to remain dry till new year eve in Kashmir