IMD predicts rains in coastal areas of TN between Jan 3-5

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rains in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu between January 3 and January 5.

“Dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions for today and tomorrow,” the RMC said in a statement on Sunday.

The weather department also said that due to the variation in the easterly wind speed, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions from January 3 to January 5.

The interior districts of the state will, however, have a dry weather.

Chennai and its suburbs’ sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, the RMC said, adding that the maximum temperature will be around 31-32 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will be in the range of 22-23 degree Celsius.

