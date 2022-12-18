INDIALIFESTYLE

IMD predicts widespread rain in TN from Monday

NewsWire
0
0

The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Tamil Nadu from Monday onwards.

Heavy rain are predicted in Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai districts of the state.

The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.

The rainfall is expected in the state due to a low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian ocean and this impact would turn into showers across the state.

The weather department also predicted light to moderate rain in all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday.

Chennai and other adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu had received heavy to very heavy rain due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal during the previous week. Many water bodies, including the Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai, were overflowing due to a heavy influx of water. This led to inundation and waterlogging at many places in the state capital.

20221218-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pastels and Pop’s karigars bring vision to life with S/S21 collection

    Punjab running short of vaccines: Amarinder

    Congress responsible for Mahadayi row: K’taka CM

    Unexpected rains pour misery: Vegetable prices skyrocket in Delhi yet again