INDIA

IMD prepares for cyclone season

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is preparing to deal with the upcoming cyclone season that will last till June this year.

Towards this, it organised the on-line pre-cyclone exercise meeting to review the preparedness, take stock of requirements, plan for the cyclone season April-June 2022 and share new initiatives with stakeholders.

According to IMD, various national and state level disaster managers participated in the meeting here in the national capital.

IMD Director General, Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, during the meeting, touched upon various issues from forecasting to last mile connectivity and discussed the areas that require improvement in particular customised sector specific advisories as per user’s need.

The recently-inked MoU among the the IMD, the INCOIS, the Oil Industry Safety Directorate, the Directorate General of Shipping, and Indian Coast Guard for development of customised location specific impact based warnings for offshore industries from cyclone season 2022 was explained by him.

He also briefed the participants on the new developments in warning services like utilisation of GIS platform for displaying various warning products for easy interpretation by the users.

20220405-222604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to set up 500-acre mega sports city on Chennai outskirts

    DTCP recommends FIRs against 31 offenders for building illegal colonies in...

    Police fine lockdown violators in Bihar

    2nd terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian gunfight