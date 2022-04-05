The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is preparing to deal with the upcoming cyclone season that will last till June this year.

Towards this, it organised the on-line pre-cyclone exercise meeting to review the preparedness, take stock of requirements, plan for the cyclone season April-June 2022 and share new initiatives with stakeholders.

According to IMD, various national and state level disaster managers participated in the meeting here in the national capital.

IMD Director General, Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, during the meeting, touched upon various issues from forecasting to last mile connectivity and discussed the areas that require improvement in particular customised sector specific advisories as per user’s need.

The recently-inked MoU among the the IMD, the INCOIS, the Oil Industry Safety Directorate, the Directorate General of Shipping, and Indian Coast Guard for development of customised location specific impact based warnings for offshore industries from cyclone season 2022 was explained by him.

He also briefed the participants on the new developments in warning services like utilisation of GIS platform for displaying various warning products for easy interpretation by the users.

