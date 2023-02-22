INDIA

IMD rules out any seismic activity after ‘mild tremors’ in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

After reports of mild tremors at Royapettah in Chennai on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology, New Delhi said they have not recorded any earthquake.

Residents of Royapettah and Anna Salai complained of mild tremors in their localities but the Meteorological department observatories at Meenambakkam and Kodaikkanal reported that the observatories did not record any seismic activity on Wednesday.

Tirupati station is the closest station to Chennai and the observatory there also did not report any seismic activity. National Centre for Seismology scientist, Ravikant Singh in a statement said that the national network did not report any seismic activity or tremor signals near Chennai.

The scientist also said that a mild tremor in Sri Lanka would not have any impact in Chennai.

Scientists said that some ongoing civil activities could have led to minor tremors in isolated pockets. However, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has clarified that it is not conducting any work at the Anna Salai area at present.

Sadasivan Nair, a resident of Royapettah, told IANS that for quite some time there were tremors in the Royapettah area and added that some of his friends who stay in Anna Salai area had also complained of mild tremors.

20230222-182604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha: Oppn seeks panel to look into construction near Jagannath temple

    Tourists make a beeline to welcome New Year at Netarhat’s monument...

    Mini chopper, Rolex gifted to Jacqueline, luxury cars, cash to family:...

    150 mn people across 40 countries using Google Pay: Sundar Pichai