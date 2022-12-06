The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea from Tuesday evening onwards.

The warning is due to a low-pressure system moving west-northwestward this evening and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm over South East Bay of Bengal.

According to the weatherman, the weather system is likely to gradually intensify into a storm and may hit the land bringing in heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

A red alert has already been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for December 8.

The state revenue department has already alerted the district collectors to be cautious and to bring in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the respective districts expecting any eventuality.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have already been asked to be ready to move to the districts from where the calls are expected.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu received a deficit rainfall in November and the weather department has cautioned that December may fetch heavy rains.

