New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) IMDb, a popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, announced the launch of the Popular Indian Celebrities feature, a new way for fans to track trending stars and filmmakers in Indian movies and web series.

Each week, the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers are highlighted in the Popular Indian Celebrities section, which is only accessible via the IMDb app for Android and iOS. This is based on views from the more than 200 million users who access the platform each month globally. Fans of the entertainment industry can see who is trending, keep up with their beloved performers, and find new up-and-coming talent every week.

“Talent and filmmakers in India enjoy an immense fandom that crosses regional and national boundaries, and IMDb is uniquely positioned to capture this interest, given our global audience,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

“The Popular Indian Celebrities feature celebrates the passion of our users, highlights celebrities having a breakthrough career moment, and captures trends in entertainment driven by the latest releases and newsworthy events.”

For the week of February 20, the top 20 trending names on the Popular Indian Celebrities feature include:

. Raashi Khanna

. Shah Rukh Khan

. Vijay Sethupathi

. Regina Cassandra

. Aditya Chopra

. Deepika Padukone

. Kader Khan

. Bhuvan Arora

. Anupam Kher

. Kiara Advani

. Ayesha Kanga

. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

. Shahid Kapoor

. Kubbra Sait

. Ram Charan Teja

. Anjali Sivaraman

. Salman Khan

. Yash Chopra

. Krishna D.K.

. Nora Fatehi

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature reflects global trends in Indian entertainment:

. This week, the Popular Indian Celebrities feature spotlights talent from trending titles like Farzi (Prime Video), The Romantics, Class (Netflix), and Pathaan (in theaters now).

. Six cast members from the Prime Video Original series Farzi feature in top 20 on the list. Star Raashi Khanna ranks at No. 1, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, and Kubbra Sait. Series co-creator Krishna D.K. is also on the list this week.

. Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, whose rare interview featured in the Netflix docuseries The Romantics, features at No. 5.

. Shah Rukh Khan (No. 2) and Deepika Padukone (No. 6), stars of the record-breaking box office phenomenon . Pathaan, remain near the top of the list a month after the movie’s release.

. Actor Kader Khan, who was recently mentioned in a trending online interview, features in the list, with IMDb users seeking information on his long career as an actor, writer, and producer.

. Fan interest in the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra earned Advani a slot on the list at No. 10.

. Netflix original Class’ breakout stars Ayesha Kanga and Anjali Sivaraman also feature on the list this week.

