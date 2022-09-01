WORLD

IMF approval of financing program mark of confidence: Zambian Prez

NewsWire
0
0

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve a financing programme for the southern African nation was a vote of confidence in the government.

“The international community has recognised progress we have made and our commitment to reviving our economy and becoming a responsible member of the family of nations,” he added on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The Zambian President, who expressed gratitude to the international lender, said the programme will culminate in jobs, a more affordable cost of living and enhanced development prospects, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the IMF approved $1.3 billion under the new extended credit facility to help restore macroeconomic stability and foster higher, more resilient and more inclusive growth in Zambia.

In a statement, the IMF said the support will also advance the government’s homegrown reform plan to restore debt sustainability, create fiscal space for much-needed social spending a well as strengthen economic governance.

According to the statement, the 38-month extended credit facility programme will also catalyse much-needed financial support from development partners and will enable an immediate disbursement of about $185 million.

20220902-045803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 people shot outside stadium in Washington D.C.

    16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia’s West Papua

    Act of intimidation: Australian PM condemns Chinese navy

    India’s Shafali headlines ICC’s ‘100 per cent Cricket Superstars’ promotional programme...