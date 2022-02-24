WORLD

IMF Chief “deeply concerned” about Ukraine crisis

By NewsWire
0
25

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva has expressed deep concerns over the Ukraine crisis, noting that the multilateral lender is “assessing the implications”.

“I am deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and, first and foremost, impact on innocent people,” Georgieva said in a tweet on Thursday.

“This adds significant economic risk for the region and the world.”

“We are assessing the implications and stand ready to support our members as needed,” she added.

Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said “we are very concerned about the human toll of this conflict and are assessing the potential impact on the global economy.”

In an update to its World Economic Outlook report released in January, the IMF warned that there are many risks to global recovery, including geopolitical tensions, which could imperil energy supply, international trade, and policy cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Should international sanctions target Russia’s ability to export oil, oil prices could rise sharply as supply gets pulled out of the market,” Wells Fargo Securities Economist, Nick Bennenbroek and his colleagues said in an analysis on Wednesday.

“The effects of inflation and reduced purchasing power could spillover to economic activity and weigh on growth prospects of affected countries, particularly the European Union,” according to the analysis.

20220225-042804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.