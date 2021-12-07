HomeWORLDIMF chief urges global cooperation to control pandemic, support economic recovery
WORLD

IMF chief urges global cooperation to control pandemic, support economic recovery

By NewsWire
0
6

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has urged for global cooperation to control the raging Covid-19 pandemic and support the economic recovery as the new Omicron variant has spread to over 40 countries around the world.

“The global economy has continued to recover, but the recovery faces many risks, including the uncertain path of the pandemic amid the arrival of new variants, and the outlook on inflation,” Georgieva said in a statement on Monday at the conclusion of the sixth “1+6” Roundtable.

“To address these challenges, urgent policy action is needed to control the pandemic, limit scarring, and transform the global economy,” Georgieva said, stressing four areas for global cooperation.

First, urgent action is needed to reach the IMF’s pandemic proposal to vaccinate 40 per cent in each country by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

Second, countries need to cooperate to reduce trade tensions and strengthen the multilateral trading system, which is a key engine for growth and jobs.

Third, more ambition is needed to accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions and to support climate adoption efforts, tapping all policy levers available.

Finally, many developing economies will need the global community’s support in their recovery, as they face shrinking fiscal space and rising debt burdens.

“Supporting the global recovery will be a joint task that we need to tackle together,” Georgieva added.

20211207-085047

Previous articleGlobal Covid caseload tops 266.3 mn
Next articleApple to launch Watch SE 2 next year: Report
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.