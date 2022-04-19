BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIAWORLD

IMF commends steps taken by Sri Lanka to stabilise economy

NewsWire
0
0

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the steps already taken by Sri Lanka to stabilise its economy, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said in a press release here on Tuesday.

The ministry said Finance Minister Ali Sabry met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday at the IMF headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IMF has assured its fullest support, and a positive response has also been received to expedite the process to strengthen the support extended to Sri Lanka, according to the press release.

Sabry also requested a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and the IMF has subsequently informed him that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI.

The Sri Lankan government decided last week to suspend repayment of all debts for an interim period till it has an orderly and consensual debt restructuring programme supported by the IMF.

20220419-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fundraise by corporates declines 27% in January

    Coir business to be hit as TNPCB puts it in polluting...

    IFC to invest $15M in Seabright IV L.P/Prime Venture Partners

    S Korea captures 31% of global EV battery market in Q1