SOUTH ASIAWORLD

IMF not asking for removal of central bank Guv: SL

By NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lankan President’s Media Division on Thursday denied reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation had asked the President to remove Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal from his post.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday evening, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he has decided to work with the IMF to overcome Sri Lanka’s economic woes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the speech, local media reported that one of the IMF conditions to work with Sri Lanka was the removal of the central bank governor, who had repeatedly said that the government would not go to the global lender.

The President’s Media Division in response denied these reports and insisted that the IMF delegation had not asked for his removal.

The President and the government have full confidence in the central bank governor and there is no reason whatsoever to seek his resignation, the Media Division said.

20220317-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.