WORLD

IMF urges Finland to boost sustainability of public finances

NewsWire
0
0

Finland has been urged to boost the sustainability of its public finances in a new report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF, in its annual assessment, also urged Finland to reduce its debt ratio in the medium-term to prepare for an ageing population, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Finnish economy recovered quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by government measures, the IMF said. However, the Ukraine crisis has weakened the country’s economic outlook, and increased pressure on public finances.

Economic activity is expected to stall in 2023, the IMF said. Further contraction in private demand due to inflation is expected, and this can be only partially offset by higher public spending.

In 2024, the country’s growth is projected to return to a subdued trend rate of around 1.25 per cent, reflecting adverse demographics and low productivity growth.

Therefore, IMF said that in 2023, Finland should tighten fiscal policy by better targeting support measures related to energy prices, in order to curb inflationary pressures.

Finland is three months away from a general election, with the Finnish political scene split along classic left-right lines on taxation and labour policy.

20230124-040804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poland starts building barrier on border with Belarus

    Regional security, stability built on independent Palestinian statehood: Jordan king

    Alex Hales, Ateeq Javid reprimanded over historic social media posts

    Sevilla beat Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League