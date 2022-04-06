INDIA

Imitation is best way of complimenting, says Irani as Rahul sends ‘puja samagri’ for Amethi temples

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed happiness over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sending ‘Puja Samagri’ for Amethi temples. However, in a lighter vein she also made him realise that he wasn’t the first to do so.

“If this is true then I am happy that Rahul ji is now impressed by the services done by me and is serving the Mother Goddess in the similar way. Imitation is the best way of complimenting an effort,” the senior BJP leader said reacting to an IANS tweet which apprised of the development.

Notably, this is the first time that the former Congress president has sent puja samagri to Amethi temples, the constituency which he represented in the Lok Sabha three times.

Earlier, according to an IANS report from Lucknow, Gandhi had sent ‘puja samagri’ (worship material) for the Devi temples in Amethi on the occasion of Navaratri. The prominent temples where materials have been supplied include Maa Kalika Bhavani Dham Sangrampur, Maa Devi Patan Dham Amethi, Maa Durga Bhawani Dham Bhawan Shahpur Gauriganj, Budhan Mata Dham Gauriganj and Samsarian Dham.

Amethi is the former constituency of Rahul Gandhi which he lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP in 2019.

Irani has also been sending the worship material to Amethi temples every year during the Navaratri festival season.

20220406-212015

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab motorist speeds off with accident victim’s body on roof

    Goa can never be gone: Bollywood’s romance with the sunshine state

    Maha: Covid fatalities remain high, MMR deaths cross 30K

    Delhi terror module bust: No recce in Mumbai, says Maha ATS...