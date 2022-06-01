ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Imlie’ fame Ritu Chaudhry Seth on being part of short film ‘Infertility’

Ritu Chaudhry Seth is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Right from ‘Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ to her last show ‘Imlie’, Ritu prefers experimenting with different kinds of roles.

Now the actress is working on a short film ‘Infertility’ that revolves around infertility and how women are always being blamed for the same. Talking about it, Ritu says: “I as an actor need to challenge myself with different sorts of roles and set-ups which will help me to prove myself as an actor”

Furthermore, emphasising on the larger horizon OTT is offering to all the actors, Ritu adds: “And I think now with OTT coming into the picture, the scenario has become a lot better. I want to try and do everything as an actor and be a part of such groundbreaking concepts which aim at bringing in some radical change in the society.”

On the professional front, Ritu who was last seen in ‘Imlie’, is now looking forward to working in the OTT and film space.

