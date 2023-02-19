ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Imlie’: Imlie all set to expose Chinni in front of Atharva

NewsWire
0
0

Megha Chakraborty, who is seen playing the titular role in the fictional drama ‘Imlie’, recently made a plan of memory loss so that she can expose her on-screen sister Chinni, played by Seerat Kapoor in the show.

Chinni, who is doing everything to get Atharva (Karan Vohra) back in her life, recently made a plan to separate Imlie (played by Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva . As both Imlie and Atharva are seen dancing in the balloon, there is a mishap and suddenly it crashes during this accident. However, Atharva saves Imlie, and she loses her memory.

Later, in the episode, it will be shown that Imlie only remembers till the time she got married to Atharva. Although this is all Imlie’s plan to expose Chinni’s bad intentions to Atharva and his family.

It will be shown in the upcoming episode if Imlie is successful or not. ‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

20230219-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geeta Kapur to appear as celebrity guest on ‘Zee Comedy Show’...

    Maira Dharti Mehra: I wanted to change my name to acknowledge...

    Ahead of ‘Farzi’ premiere, Sethupathi helps fans crack 25ft x 40ft...

    ‘Fateh’ embodies the spirit of ‘Shabaash Mithu’