The daily show ‘Imlie’, featuring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra, now revolves around Atharva (Karan) and how Imlie (Megha) tries her best to draw him out of his trauma and make him focus on his music career.

Imlie eggs Atharva on to go for his New Year concert. But he refused to do so and even scolds her for making the suggestion.

Nonetheless, she helps Atharv move on by making sure he gets back to his music and to his family, and during this time the two come closer to each other.

On the other hand, when Cheeni (Seerat) sees them together, she finds it amusing because for her, it is like two losers bonding well. But eventually she is also upset because despite that, they both seem to be happy with each other.

In the meantime, Cheeni learns that Abhishek gives away almost his entire salary to charity and keeps only a minimal amount. This doesn’t go down well with Cheeni and she voices her views on the subject.

Abhishek responds by asking her to reconsider her decision of marrying him as he is not going to change in this respect. Cheeni is stressed after hearing this. Whether she reconsiders her decision to marry Abhishek will become known in the coming days.

