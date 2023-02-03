New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANSlife) With a more progressive, sustainable, interactive, and inclusive approach to luxury encompassing art, watches, fashion, and streetwear, as well as beauty, jewellery, and automobiles, Luxury Lifestyle Weekend is back with its third edition, The “Ajio Luxe Weekend,” brought to you by The Magnanimous Group.

This one-of-a-kind experience is back. Expect 14 categories, 250+ international and domestic businesses, and curated events and custom, immersive occasions.

Following the immense success of the first two events, the third edition of Ajio Luxe Wkend will be spread across three days in Mumbai on 3 (VIP Preview), 4, 5 February at Jio World Garden, BKC.

The weekend-long event includes hosted brunches, high-teas, and cocktails with Industry Experts and Thought Leaders, as well as international entertainment, culinary delights, homegrown products, power panels, and health and wellness seminars.

Ajio Luxe Wkend is tailor-made for the discerning consumer to experience brands like Panerai, Hublot, Franck Muller, Chopard, Jo Malone, Estee Lauder, Aveda, Rosa Amoris, Jaipur Rugs, Bvlgari, Mercedes, Jeep, Mini Cooper, BMW, Porsche, Ikai Asai, MJ Label, The Terra Tribe, Rosa Amoris, and Vandals, to name a few.

Venue: Jio World Garden, BKC

Date: 4th and 5th February 2023

Timings:

Saturday, 4 February 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sunday, 5 February 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Prices:

Single entry (any one day): Rs. 2,500 (Rs. 1,000 F&B cover)

Weekend entry (both days): 3,000 (Rs. 1,000 F&B cover)

