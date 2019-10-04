Immerse yourself in storytelling in this festival

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) Good stories make everyone a child, and an annual storytelling festival Kathakar, is back in the national capital with the charm of folktales from Australia, United Kingdom, Poland, and India.

In its ninth edition now, the festival was started in 2010 and is an initiative of three sisters — Prarthana, Rachna and Shaguna Gahilote — who have played a stellar role in reviving storytelling as a stand alone art form through dramatic performances and travelling festivals.

With singer Mohit Chauhan as its patron, the October 11-13 event at New Delhi’s Sunder Nursery will feature five sessions each evening.

The edition will see Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee perform as a story-teller for the first time. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will also discuss storytelling in cinemas.

More regionally, Haryanvi folktales will be performed by two women artists Rashmi Mann and Ruchita Tahiliani. Tholpavakoothu, a shadow puppetry form from Kerala, will also be performed by the Pulavar family, now in its 12th generation. Storyteller Emily Hennessey will perform Indian folktales of Kali and Mahabharat.

On the global front, the festival will witness Buddhist chanting by Grammy Awardee Monks from the Sherabling Monastery for the first time.

Another first for Kathakar is Uncle Larry Walsh, an Australian aborigine storyteller who will be travelling with Ron Murray a didgeridoo player to tell tales of the indigenous people.

Kathakar also dedicates morning sessions to school children from municipal, government, private, community and civil society educational institutions.

Tickets for evening sessions available at Rs 100 per person from BookMyShow.

