A new Statistics Canada (StatsCan) report on population says the country achieved record-breaking growth last year.

Canada’s population was estimated at 39,566,248 on January 1, 2023, after a record growth of 1,050,110 people in 2022, to January 1.

This marks the first 12-month period in Canada’s history where population grew by over 1 million people, and the highest annual population growth rate (+2.7%) on record since that seen for 1957 (+3.3%). This previous record population growth rate in 1957 was related to the high number of births during the post-war baby boom and the high immigration of refugees following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

In 2022 international migration accounted for nearly all growth recorded (95.9%) here, according to the national statistical agency.

Canada is by far leading the G7 countries for population growth in 2022, as it has been the case for many years.

Compared with 2021 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development country growth rates, the latest available for all members, Canada would rank first with a population growth of 2.7% for the year 2022. Moreover, according to the most recent figures for other countries (as of 2021), Canada’s population growth rate of 2.7% in 2022 would put it among the top 20 in the world. Almost all countries with a higher pace of population growth were in Africa.

StatsCan says that if it stayed constant in years to come, such a rate of population growth would lead to the Canadian population doubling in about 26 years.

For the year 2022, Canada welcomed 437,180 immigrants and saw a net increase of the number of non-permanent residents estimated at 607,782. Both of these numbers represent the highest levels on record, reflecting higher immigration targets and a record-breaking year for the processing of immigration applications at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

From October 1 to December 31, 2022, the period representing the fourth quarter of 2022, Canada’s population increased by 273,893 people (+0.7%). This was the highest rate of growth recorded in a fourth quarter since the same period in 1956 (+0.7%).

As was seen for the year 2022, international migration accounted for nearly all growth recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 (97.7%). This quarter saw the addition of 83,152 immigrants and the most estimated net new non-permanent residents (+196,262) of any fourth quarter for which comparable data exist.

The estimates released today are based on 2016 Census counts, adjusted for census net undercoverage and incompletely enumerated reserves and settlements. To these counts, the population growth estimates for the period from May 10, 2016, to the date of the estimate are added. They are not to be confused with the 2021 Census population counts released on February 9, 2022. Population estimates based on the 2021 Census results will be disseminated in September 2023, when census coverage study results associated with the 2021 Census will become available.