COMMUNITYDIASPORALIFESTYLEWORLD

Immigration services to be hit as 155,000 Canadian govt employees on strike

NewsWire
0
0

Delays and disruptions can be expected in processing applications and passport services following the strike by a labour union representing over 155,000 employees that will impact most government departments, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union representing federal workers, went on strike on April 19 after they failed to reach an agreement with the government on issues related to wages and decent working conditions.

“During this labour disruption, certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all. As well, the public may have trouble accessing some Government of Canada buildings where services are delivered,” the IRCC said in a statement.

The Canadian immigration body said disruptions and delays can be expected in processing applications, immigration-related appointments, contacting IRCC via email, phone or social media, consular citizenship and passport services, citizenship ceremonies, and extending one’s stay in Canada.

However, some IRCC services, like applying online, mailing applications to IRCC, using one’s online accounts, accessing emergency services, will remain available during the labour disruption.

In addition, services offered by non-governmental organisations, including settlement services from IRCC partner organisations, healthcare through the Interim Federal Health Program, and visa application centres outside of Canada, will also remain available.

The Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which plays a key role in the country’s immigration system, is also expecting disruptions to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the collection of biometrics.

20230421-201003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hindu priest murder: NIA declares cash reward for Khalistan Task Force...

    Toronto opens nine COVID-19 vaccination clinics to walk-ins

    Northeast Oakville to get new elementary school

    Canada, Germany to lead roadmap in mobilising climate finance