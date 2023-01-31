ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Immortals’ director Tarsem Singh shoots his first Indian feature

NewsWire
0
0

Indian origin Hollywood director Tarsem Singh, who is known for films such as ‘The Cell’ (Jennifer Lopez), ‘The Fall’ (Lee Pace), ‘Immortals’ (Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto) and ‘Self/Less’ (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley), recently shot his first Indian feature film titled ‘Dear Jassi’.

Based on a true story, the movie has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin and has been scripted by Amit Rai (writer and director of ‘Oh My God 2’).

The subject of Dear Jassi has always been close to Tarsem. “It’s my passion project,” he said. “And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told.”

The film has been shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon. The film’s crew consists of a mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada.

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos featuring the world’s topmost brands and artistes like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, R.E.M and Enrique Iglesias.

The film is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Creative Strokes Group and Tarsem Singh. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is immensely happy with the experience. “This is our first foray into mainstream international cinema and we are thrilled with the experience.”

The film will see a worldwide release in mid-2023.

20230131-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shefali Shah on why she loves cooking: Because it’s not forced...

    ‘Bhoot Police’ to hit theatres on September 10

    Abhay Deol: Why do filmmakers only want to see me with...

    After hairline fractures during shoot, Vishal heads to Kerala for treatment