The Global Authority on Workplace Culture, Great Place To Work, recently unveiled list of India’s ‘Top 100 Companies To Work For’ highlighting the impact of creating great workplace experiences across industries.

Based on its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey recognising organisations and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience, the annual survey identifies India’s top 100 companies to work for through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1800 organisations annually, across over 20+ industries.

This year, Hilton India was recognised as the No. 1 company among India’s Best Companies to Work for 2023 and the Best in the Hotels & Resorts industry. Cisco Systems India Pvt ltd. is ranked No.2, followed by REA India at No. 3 and Salesforce at No.4.

This year saw Wipro at 12th position, Accenture at 15th followed by Ericsson at 16th, HP at 20th position and Infosys was ranked at 58th position. S&P Global India has leaped to the 43rd position, progressing 24 ranks from its previous position of 67 in 2022. It has a strength of over 12,500 employees located across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida with a diversity rate of 35 per cent within its workforce.

Announcing Great Place To Work India rankings, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India said, ” Regardless of the industry, we have observed that when organizations “Pay fairly, Treat fairly, and provide a better work environment,” the overall experience improves by a factor of five or more. Ensuring equal opportunities for all demographics not only results in 8 per cent higher productivity but also drives a 10 per cent increase in innovation. Embracing For All Leadership has, on average, led to 63 per cent more employees finding meaning in their jobs, making a difference, and creating a better future.”

Nilam Patel, Managing Director, India Operations, S&P Global said: “The company’s ‘People First’ philosophy enabled us to build a more inclusive and equitable culture leading to the jump in rankings.”

The survey methodology is based on the fact that in a fast-changing competitive landscape with a need for speed and agility, doing healthy business is about improving results by creating workplace cultures where leaders empower all individuals to reach their full potential and where every employee feels a sense of belonging regardless of their demography.

